Charles "Chuck" E. Rynd, Jr. of St. Marys, formerly of Meadville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home following a brief illness, on May 5, 2020, eighteen years to the day of his father's passing.
He was born on July 3, 1945, in Meadville, to the late Charles E. Rynd, Sr. and the late Jeanette Bauer Rynd. He graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 1963.
Charles married Cheryl Johnson on August 12, 1967, at the Toby United Methodist Church in Toby, who survives.
Chuck started his career in agriculture at a young age at Rynd Home Farm in Cochranton with his uncle and cousins. In 1968, Charles graduated from Delaware Valley College, Doylestown, with a degree in agronomy. He worked and lived the majority of his life in western Pennsylvania, primarily in Crawford County. He retired from agriculture in the early 2000s, when he fulfilled a lifelong dream of driving across the country as a long haul tanker driver over the next twelve years. He once again retired but soon returned to work at City Transfer in St. Marys until this past February.
Chuck loved his family, immediate and widespread, with a truly inspiring devotion. He enjoyed hunting and spent many a day in the woods with family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. He was involved with the NRA and the local chapter of the Friends of the NRA. When he retired to St. Marys, he became involved with the Toby United Methodist Church. Chuck enjoyed gardening and caring for his lawn. He loved dogs, especially his doberman and beagles, as he owned many throughout his life. Though the thing that he enjoyed most was the time he spent with his grandchildren and watching them participate in one of their multiple sporting events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Scott Rynd (Nancy) of Lewisville, TX, Amy Straub (Peter) of St. Marys, and Stephen Rynd (Mila Tourin) of Windgap; and by his six cherished grandchildren. Chuck is survived by his siblings, Diane Rynd of Espyville, Gretchen Sassi (Doug) of Still Pond, MD, Nina Whitnah (John) of Paoli, and Michael Rynd (Julie Thorne) of Baltimore, MD; and by several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved doberman, Zeus.
Per request of Charles, there will be no visitation at this time. The family will hold memorial services in St. Marys, and in Cochranton, at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Adam's Smile Foundation c/o Amy Straub 115 Villa Road, St. Marys, PA 15857. Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Donation Processing, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at www.michaeljfox.org. And to Penn Highlands Community Nurses Hospice 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
