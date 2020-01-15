|
|
Charles F. "Chub" Dollinger, 85, of a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of 476 Main Street, Kersey, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
He was born February 21, 1934, in Kersey, son of the late Francis and Catherine Bobenrieth Dollinger. Chub was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Kersey High School, Class of 1952. He was a former employee of the Pennsylvania Railroad and was a retired employee of the Keystone Carbon Company, retiring in 1996, after 17 years of service.
On May 2, 1959, in the St. Mary's Church, Chub married Alice Q. Gregory, who survives. He is also survived by four daughters; Joann McQuone and her husband Pat of St. Joseph, Michigan, Barbara Otto and her husband Gene of Mount Gretna, Teresa Riddle and her husband Michael of St. Marys, and Martha Dollinger of Alexandria, Virginia; three sons, Francis Dollinger and his wife Terry of Green Cove Springs, Florida; Daniel Dollinger and his wife Cindy of St. Marys, and Thomas Dollinger of Ridgway; 20 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; a sister, Alice Kugler and her husband Marinus "Bud" of Kersey; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chub was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Mattivi; and by two brothers, James and Willis Dollinger.
Chub was a member of the St. Boniface Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a lifelong member of the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Fox Township Senior Center, and was a former member of the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Boniface School, 359 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020