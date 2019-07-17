Resources More Obituaries for Charles Largey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles M. Largey

1923 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Charles M. Largey, Aka (Mickey the mailman) died July 10, 2019. He was born August 5, 1923 to Peter and Mary Ginther Largey.

He was the youngest of nine siblings and they all predeceased him; Helen Largey Kunes, Edward Largey, Hank Largey, Dave Largey, Ruth Largey Marshall, Rosmary Largey Hagan, Betty Largey Billie, and Joyce Largey Marcolivio.

He met his wife of 73 years, Anna M. Lombardi, at a USO dance in Philadelphia and she was mesmerized by him. He had been a radio operator in the U.S. Army Air Corp. for two years during World War 2 and after he radioed for help, he was the only one that survived the Japanese attack. He said that they sent him home because he was homesick, but would never talk about his ordeal. They moved back to St. Marys and he knew everyone in town and pretty much about them as post cards used to be prevalent. It was that 15 mile walk every day that let him live as long and as good as he did. He was proud of his family and he said that if one can brag without lying then they should be able to brag.

His sister, Helen, (born in 1905) played the piano for the silent movies and his entire family played some musical instrument and they all got together with all the local neighbors on holidays and played music and sang. Evelynn Chase said that she was involved and they also put on little plays. She knew the Largey family as they were neighbors. Mickey was especially close to his siblings and their children. It was a lifelong relationship right to his end.

He was also very proud of his children as Suzanne worked at Texas Instruments on the USB port and he talked about seeing her sell it to the military (at a conference she spoke at in Washington D.C.) in the early days of it. He said she invited him to the conference and Suzanne really knew how to explain it as the military bought into it. He loved telling everyone at the event that Suzanne Largey Vining was his daughter.

He was proud of his nieces and nephews' accomplishments too and he would mention them like Pete Largey (President of Elcam) and Gale Largey (doctor of sociology). He had four children Joseph C. (automation engineer) and his wife Lou Ann; granddaughter Dr. Krystal M. Largey Fordoski, (doctor of optometry) and her husband David; granddaughter Tiffany Largey owner of Flood Risk America; Suzanne P Largey Vining (electrical engineer) and husband Dan Vining; granddaughter Dr. Jennifer Vining (doctorate of energy engineering); granddaughter Jessica Vining Hodges-(CPA) and her husband Mike; Diane Largey Johnson, management professional, and her husband Alan; Henry P Largey (electrical engineer) and his wife Lana; grandson Dean Largey (officer in the Army); and grandson Luke Largey computer engineer.

Mickey will be missed by all the people from Elk Haven who watched him visit his wife almost every day for the past few years. She has dementia and he would always wonder if she knew him, but she kissed him every time. Before she was in Elk Haven Mickey would take her to Salamanca to gamble (which he lived to do). Everyone knew him so well that if his wife got lost, they would return her to him so he never worried about anything except having the wrong machine. Little things didn't bother Mickey, the youngest one in his family. When he was told about his burial fund he asked how that would help him if he died and everyone met for a party. Jessica Vining Hodges then put together the big family visit and the family had that party with Mickey and his wife Anna present to enjoy it with all the nieces and nephews on June 14, 2019 at the Edgewood.

Mickey donated his body to science so the family is planning a tribute to Mickey and anyone interested can email [email protected] net or call 814 885-8469 or just mail to 257 Coal Hollow Rd, Kersey, PA 15846.

