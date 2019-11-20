|
Charles P. "Chuck" Wise II, 66, of 139 Lynch Road, St. Marys, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after an illness of the past several months.
Chuck was born April 2, 1953, in St. Marys, son of the late Charles P. Wise and Florence Watson Wise.
He resided in Pittsburgh during his high school years. Shortly after he graduated from high school in Pittsburgh, Chuck returned to St. Marys. He was a former employee of PMP and was a retired employee of Metaldyne in Ridgway. Chuck enjoyed golfing, going to Salamanca, and music. He especially loved his pets.
In 2016, Chuck married Patty Breindel Kephart, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, Scott Wise and his wife Lacy of St. Marys and Austin Wise of Ridgway; his step-mother, Jean Wise of St. Marys; two step-sisters, Mary Kay Smith and Peggy Michuck, both of St. Marys; three step-brothers, Rick Michuck, Steve Michuck and his wife Yvonne, and Tom Michuck, all of St. Marys; and by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie Steele in 1989; a brother, Richard A. Wise; and by a step-brother, Joe Michuck.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2019