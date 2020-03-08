|
Charles W. Condon, "Uncle Charlie", 90, of Ridgway and formerly of Clearfield, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 9, 1929, in Clearfield; a son of the late Grover Condon and Thelma (Hagg) Condon.
He worked as a supervisor for the Clearfield Borough until his retirement. He enjoyed dirt track racing and demo derbies.
Survivors include seven children: Eva Reed and husband, Vaughn, of St. Marys, David Condon of DuBois, Carolyn McCloud and husband, James, of Florida, Arlene Condon of Emporium, Paula Brady and husband, John, of Clearfield, Victor Condon of Ridgway, and Gordon Condon of Ridgway; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. He was the last of his generation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah R. (Pearce) Condon, whom he married on December 31, 1955, and who passed away August 16, 2002; son, Charles Condon; and 11 siblings: Wilma, Lola, Vivian, Ruth, Victor, Paul, Gilbert, Joe, Tom, Gerald and Fred.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Dufour officiating. Burial will be in Centre Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 9, 2020