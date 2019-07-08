|
|
Charlotte Deloge, 77, of 132 Random Road, Chapel Village died early Thursday morning, July 4, 2019.
She was born October 24, 1941 in Dearborn, Michigan, daughter of the late Archie and Geri Deloge. She was a graduate of Ladywood High School, Livonia, Michigan and had resided in St. Marys since 1998. She had worked as an executive director in food and beverage industry and was a Red Cross volunteer.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori A Villa of Waynesboro and Carrie Andrews of Burlington, New Jersey; and two granddaughters, Linzi of New Orleans, Lousiana and Juliana of Laramie, Wyoming.
Ms. Deloge was a member of Queen of the World Church.
Friends of Charlotte Deloge are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Queen of the World.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Daily Press on July 9, 2019