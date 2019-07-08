Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Deloge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Deloge


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Deloge Obituary
Charlotte Deloge, 77, of 132 Random Road, Chapel Village died early Thursday morning, July 4, 2019.
She was born October 24, 1941 in Dearborn, Michigan, daughter of the late Archie and Geri Deloge. She was a graduate of Ladywood High School, Livonia, Michigan and had resided in St. Marys since 1998. She had worked as an executive director in food and beverage industry and was a Red Cross volunteer.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori A Villa of Waynesboro and Carrie Andrews of Burlington, New Jersey; and two granddaughters, Linzi of New Orleans, Lousiana and Juliana of Laramie, Wyoming.
Ms. Deloge was a member of Queen of the World Church.
Friends of Charlotte Deloge are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Queen of the World.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Daily Press on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.