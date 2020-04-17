Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Etaliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Etaliano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. Etaliano Obituary
Cheryl A. Etaliano, 72, of 212 Hemlock Road, St. Marys, passed away after a lengthy illness at the home of her daughter and family, who were blessed to share their lives with her.
Cheryl was born June 21, 1947, in Kane, the daughter of Clyde and Marion (Heffner) Snyder. On April 5, 1967, in Maryland, she married Frank Etaliano, who preceded her in death in September 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Etaliano-Garthwaite and her husband Shawn of St. Marys; and her grandsons, Jeremy and Jesse Etaliano-Garthwaite. The boys were her pride and joy and she loved every minute with them. She is also survived by a sister, Wanda Michuck of St. Marys; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur, Clyde, and Walter Snyder; and by a sister, Helen Louise Barnett.
Cheryl was a retired worker of the Penn Highlands/Elk Regional/Andrew Kaul Health System with over 40 years of dedicated service.
Cheryl was a hard worker all of her life. She came from a very poor and challenging upbringing. At a young age, she had to leave school to care for her mother and siblings. She never took anything for granted and spent her life giving of herself to others. She was always appreciative of any kindness shown to her.
Cheryl enjoyed crocheting, talking on the phone, and she used to love gardening, canning, and playing Bingo. Above all, she loved her family. They take comfort in knowing that she is with her Savior and has heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful daughter".
There will be no visitation.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, funeral and committal services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Cheryl's family asks that you would pause for a moment and remember a special memory of her.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -