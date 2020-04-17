|
|
Cheryl A. Etaliano, 72, of 212 Hemlock Road, St. Marys, passed away after a lengthy illness at the home of her daughter and family, who were blessed to share their lives with her.
Cheryl was born June 21, 1947, in Kane, the daughter of Clyde and Marion (Heffner) Snyder. On April 5, 1967, in Maryland, she married Frank Etaliano, who preceded her in death in September 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Etaliano-Garthwaite and her husband Shawn of St. Marys; and her grandsons, Jeremy and Jesse Etaliano-Garthwaite. The boys were her pride and joy and she loved every minute with them. She is also survived by a sister, Wanda Michuck of St. Marys; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur, Clyde, and Walter Snyder; and by a sister, Helen Louise Barnett.
Cheryl was a retired worker of the Penn Highlands/Elk Regional/Andrew Kaul Health System with over 40 years of dedicated service.
Cheryl was a hard worker all of her life. She came from a very poor and challenging upbringing. At a young age, she had to leave school to care for her mother and siblings. She never took anything for granted and spent her life giving of herself to others. She was always appreciative of any kindness shown to her.
Cheryl enjoyed crocheting, talking on the phone, and she used to love gardening, canning, and playing Bingo. Above all, she loved her family. They take comfort in knowing that she is with her Savior and has heard the words, "Well done, my good and faithful daughter".
There will be no visitation.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, funeral and committal services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Cheryl's family asks that you would pause for a moment and remember a special memory of her.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020