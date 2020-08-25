Cheryl A. (Johnson) Rynd of St. Marys, formerly of Meadville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home following an extended illness on August 25, 2020, three months and 20 days following her beloved husband's passing.
She was born on March 3, 1945, in Ridgway, to the late Richard C. Johnson and late Enid E. Gardner Johnson. She graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 1963.
Cheryl married Charles E. Rynd, Jr. on August 12, 1967, at Toby United Methodist Church in Toby. He passed away on May 5, 2020.
Cheryl grew up working on the family farm and in the family store in Toby. She carried this work ethic with her throughout her adult life. Cheryl held many accounting/administrative positions during her career. She retired from Goodea Construction/Pipeline in Meadville, after more than 20 years of dedicated service in 2009. Cheryl worked side-by-side with Chuck throughout their marriage on their own business endeavors.
Cheryl was involved with the Toby United Methodist Church since returning to Elk County and was previously very active at the Saegertown United Methodist Church in Saegertown. He enjoyed gardening, sewing, and reading along with spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was known to have slept in tents with many of her nephews and grandchildren. Cheryl made numerous Halloween costumes over the years for her children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was famous in the family for her love of Halloween. Cheryl and Chuck moved many times over the years and always made the properties more beautiful than when they arrived by the time they left with her gardening designs. Cheryl was Hallmark's best customer. She would send cards to family and friends for all occasions, and never forgot a birthday.
Cheryl is survived by her three children, Scott (Nancy) Rynd, Lewisville, Texas, Amy (Peter) Straub, St. Marys, Stephen (Mila Tourin) Rynd, Windgap; by six grandchildren; her siblings, Pam (Ron) Hankinson, Pittsburgh, and Vicky Johnson Cherney, Pittsburgh; by her brother-in-law Marshall Thompson, Canton, Ohio; and by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Becky Johnson Thorpe and Cindy Johnson Thompson.
A memorial will be held in Saint Marys on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Toby Valley Farm, 494 Toby Road in Kersey. A second memorial will be held in Cochranton at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to: Adam's Smile Foundation 120 Villa Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at Donation Processing, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at www.michaeljfox.org
; and to Penn Highland Elk Community Nurses Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is entrusted with handling all arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.