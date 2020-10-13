Chris Merat, 48, passed away on September 30, 2020.

He was born on June 28, 1972 to George Copello and Diane Merat. He graduated from Ridgway Area High School where he played football. He was a proud Navy sailor. He served on board the USS Lockwood FF-1064, where he received the National Defense Service medal. He volunteered at the Christian Food Bank for the last three years.

He was survived by his dad and his sisters: Becky (Young) Boschert and Elizabeth (Young) Cuneo.

There will not be any visitation or funeral. There will be a ceremony at Chris's burial site at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store