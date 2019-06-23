Christine R. Rieder, 60, of 209 Madison St., St. Marys, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the home of her aunt on Windfall Road in St. Marys.

She was born January 25, 1959, in St. Marys, daughter of Melvin Shelander, who survives of St. Marys, and the late Patricia Klein Shelander.

Christine was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1976. She was an employee of Pro Clean and was a member of the St. Mary's Church.

On September 24, 1983, in the St. Mary's Church, Christine married Kenneth C. Rieder, who survives. She is also survived by a son, Tyler L. Rieder and his wife Jennifer of Kersey; four grandchildren, McKenna, Abby, Navia, and Letty Rieder; three sisters, Tina Bauer of St. Marys, Debbie Smith and her husband Robert of Ridgway, and Kim Shelander of St. Marys; and by two brothers, Melvin Shelander and Jay McClain and his wife Heather, both of St. Marys.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Christine R. Rieder to be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m., with Rev. Canice McMullen, OSB officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Press on June 24, 2019