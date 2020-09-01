Clara E. Gustafson, age 85, of Weedville, died August 31, 2020.
She was born March 1, 1935, in Force, daughter of the late Paul and Victoria (Ciecielski) Skrzypek. She married Richard D. Gustafson who preceded her in death in 1977.
Clara was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her five children and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and lived all her life in Bennetts Valley.
She is survived by four children, Norma (Harry) Valiquette of Watsontown, David (Elaine) Gustafson of Michigan, Phyllis (Keith) Lilley of Weedville, and Francis (Evelyn) Gustafson of Weedville; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Louise DeSio of Kane, Helen Meraglia of Weedville, and Josephine (Edward) Levendusky of Force.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Donald Gustafson; a son-in-law, Ronald Facchine; five brothers, Louis, Walter, Paul, Frank and Vincent; and six sisters, Antionette Trentini, Lottie Gornati, Veronica Panighetti, Margaret Robinson, Victoria Gornati and a sister in infancy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, , at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, Pa., with Father Mark Mastrian.
Interment will take place in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.