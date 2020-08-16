1/
Clara M. Millsop
1931 - 2020
Clara M. Millsop, 89, a resident of Pinecrest Manor, formerly of 621 Center Street, St. Marys, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born July 15, 1931, in St. Marys, daughter of the late John C. and Clara Grotzinger Fritz. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1949. She was a retired employee of Stackpole Carbon Company.
On May 17, 1952. at the St. Marys Church, Clara married William J. Millsop Jr., who preceded her in death. She is survived by four sons, Thomas (Janet) of Highlands Ranch, CO, David of Kersey, Gary (Eileen) of St. Marys, and Michael (Gloria) of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Jill Noble, Pam Millsop, Connie Gasbarre, Jim Millsop, Shawn Millsop, and Daniel Millsop; and by four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Florence Brady of Sewickley, PA.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by one son, Steven Millsop; and by three brothers, Clarence Fritz, Regis Fritz, and Harold Fritz.
Clara was a member of St. Marys Catholic Church and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Marys Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Pinecrest Manor Activities Department, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
