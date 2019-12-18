|
Clare A. Hoffman, 56, of 189 Hoffman Road, St. Mary, died December 17, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born August 10, 1963, in St. Marys, daughter of Karen Gerg Roberts, who survives of St. Marys, and the late Paul Roberts.
Clare was a longtime resident of St. Marys and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1981. She was formerly employed by Dr. Luis Lu and Gerg Tool and Die, among others.
On August 20, 1988, in the St. Mary's Church, Clare married Jude Hoffman, who survives. She is also survived by her two beloved children, Patrick and Julie Hoffman.
In addition, she is survived by her two brothers, Michael Roberts of Treasure Lake and Chris Roberts and his wife Sharon of Westerville, Ohio; two sisters, Kelly Goodling and her husband William and Paula "PJ" Lundgren, all of Mechanicsburg; and by her sister-in-law and friend, Virginia "Ginny" Roberts of St. Marys.
Clare was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Marian Roberts; and her maternal grandparents, Harry and Annette Gerg.
Clare possessed a beautiful spirit echoed by her devotion toward her husband and two children. In her early years, she was a fierce competitor, coaching and playing volleyball and teaching aerobics. She also enjoyed gardening, interior design, and coffee with the "gym girls". In addition, Clare volunteered often at the area's Catholic schools where her children attended.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jude Brady, OSB, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the Red Fern after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019