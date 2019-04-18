Clarence R. Ruberto Jr., 83, of 146 Teaberry Road, St. Marys, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home following a 10-year battle with renal cancer.

He was born on June 12, 1935, in Ridgway, a son of the late Clarence and Edith Berardi Ruberto.

On June 22, 1957 in Queen of the World, he married Janice Wickett Ruberto, who survives.

Mr. Ruberto was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and then worked at Stackpole Carbon and Carbone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and woodworking.

In addition to his wife of nearly 62 years, Janice Wickett Ruberto, he is survived by a daughter, Shelley Schneider and her husband Tom of St. Marys; two sons, Timothy Ruberto of Kersey and Jay Ruberto and his wife Christine of Fairmont, West Virginia; by seven grandchildren, Derek (Laura) Ruberto, Dustin (Jennifer) Ruberto, Lacy (Phil) Strike, Alyssa (Alex) Ruberto, Ashley (Nick) Ruberto, Thomas (Lauren) Schneider, and Brittany Schneider; as well as by four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Olivia, Ben, and Jacob. He is also survived by a brother, Gary (Leona) Ruberto of Blossburg; one niece, Gail (Kevin) Burgeson; and one nephew, Craig (Tina) Ruberto.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Clarence R. Ruberto Jr. will be celebrated on Monday, April 22 at noon at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, Pa. 15857.

Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Monday, April 22 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, Hospital Drive, DuBois, Pa. 15801.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.