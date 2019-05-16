Clement Joseph Meyer, 73, of 72 Erie Ave., St. Marys, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor.

He was born August 18, 1945, in St. Marys, son of the late LeRoy and Agnes Glatt Meyer. He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys schools.

Clem worked as a truck driver most of his life and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also a member of the St. Mary's Church.

Clem is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Slate and her husband Kevin of New York and Stacey Smith and her husband Dave of Hilliard, Ohio; two sons, Christopher Meyer of St. Marys and Steven Meyer and his girlfriend Rachel Kennedy of Ridgway; nine grandchildren, Olivia, Reagan, Alexandra, Anthony, Aubre, Mariah, Caden, Jonathan, and Hunter; one great grandson, Messiah; and by three brothers, Dennis Meyer of St. Marys, Joseph Meyer of St. Marys, and Mark Meyer of Dayton, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Clem was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher; a sister, Sandra Dahlquist; and by three brothers, Harold, Roger, and Allen Meyer.

A funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Brian Boosel, OSB officiating.

Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family, c/o the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home, 169 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on May 17, 2019