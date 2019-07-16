Clifford E. Fritz of Lewiston, New York died July 12, 2019.

He was born on September 14, 1924 in St. Marys, the son of the late George and Lyda [Rhodes] Fritz.

In 1966 he moved to Niagara Falls and later retired from Pfeiffer's Food.

Mr. Fritz was one of a kind in so many ways and meant so much to so many. He will forever be sadly missed by his daughters and grandchildren. In 1968, after the death of his wife, he lovingly raised his three beautiful daughters on his own, all who then took care of his every need as the aging process became more difficult to handle on his own up until his last day. His ability to juggle working and being able to be both a mother and father to his young girls was extraordinary and admirable. They always came first. Mr. Fritz then went on to help his daughter raise her two boys who affectionately refer to him as "Bumpa" and they are who they are today because of his unconditional love and devotion. His family was everything. He was there for everyone who needed him. A simple man in so many ways, yet powerfully impacted the lives of so many. Mr. Fritz extended his warmth and love so much beyond his own family. He will be greatly missed by all of his daughters' girlfriends who loved him like their second dad. A special thank you for his caretakers who he loved, especially Karil Robbins, who his family will be forever grateful to for her devoted, compassionate care.

Mr. Fritz was the husband of the late Gertrude L. [Handwerger] Fritz, who died on May 19, 1968, they were married on June 30, 1956,

He is survived by his daughters Barbara J. Barbero, Patricia A. (William) Cummings and Joan M. (Terrence) O'Laughlin; eight grandchildren Robert (Jenni) Sczepczenski, Talia (Joseph) Malkinski, Meghan (Casey) Johnston, Kevin (Becky) Sczepczenski, Rhianna Roemer, Ryan O'Laughlin, Carlie Barbero and Chelsea O'Laughlin; also eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fritz was the brother of the late George, Herman and James Fritz, Elizabeth Commino, Kathryn Fritz, Monica Ryden and Dorothy Wickett.

His family will be present on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Rhoney Funeral Home, 901 Cayuga Street, Lewistown, New York, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Site, 27th and Independence Avenues, Niagara Falls, New York, with the Rev. Stewart M. Lindsay, OSFS officiating

Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in his name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church or

Interment in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys, PA.

Published in The Daily Press on July 17, 2019