Clifford James Jacob, 94 of St. Marys, died quietly at Pinecrest Manor Nursing Home in St. Marys on Thursday, Feb 28, 2019.

Mr. Jacob was born on Jan. 17, 1925 to the late Norbert and Mary (Spleen) Jacob.

Mr. Jacob was a U.S. Army veteran and served during World War II. After faithful and honorable service to his country, Mr. Jacob was employed by Stackpole Carbon Company of St. Marys. He also worked for his uncle at Jacob Furniture Store.

Although he was quiet and liked to keep to himself, he was a long time, active member of the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 and the Queen of the World Catholic Church where he enjoyed the company of his fellow veterans and church family. Mr. Jacob also enjoyed being outdoors and especially liked to camp, hunt, and fish.

Mr. Jacob is survived by his two sons, Daniel Jacob and wife, Mary Jo, of St. Marys; and, Ronald Jacob of Littleton, Colorado. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Paul Jacob and wife, Megan, of Germantown, Tennessee; Jason Jacob and Diana Myers of St. Marys; Jude Jacob of St. Marys; and, Angela Jacob of St. Marys and her fiancé, Chris Jones of State College. His two great-grandchildren are Madison and Anna Marie Jacob. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Jacob was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Jacob; a brother Vincent Jacob; two sisters, Dorothy Lecker and Vivian Howells; and a daughter-in-law, Eileen Jacob.

Funeral services are entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. in Punxsutawney. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Mr. Jacob's memory can be made to the Elk-Clearfield County Big Brothers and Big Sisters, or the or The .

Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2019