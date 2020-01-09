|
Clyde T. "Spike" Walters, Jr., 74, of 1094 Windfall Road, St. Marys, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence, after a brief illness.
He was born June 24, 1945, in Kane, son of Clyde T. Walters, Sr. who survives of Wilcox and the late Betty Whippo. Spike was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School, Class of 1963. He was a retired employee of Domtar, retiring in 2005 after 25 years of service.
On August 27, 1999, in St. Marys, Spike married Mary Jo Klein, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Marcia Runyan (Roland) of St. Marys and Wendy Hodgdon (Jake) of Florida; two sons, Richard J. Mertz (Joni) of Benezette and Scott Walters of Wilcox. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Heather Fantaske (John), Katlyn Rider (Tom), Ashley Feronti (Cory), Macie Akers, Raimi Akers, and Drew Akers; 10 great-grandchildren; and by a sister, Donna Cornelius of Kane.
In addition to his mother, Spike was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Walters; and by a brother-in-law, John Cornelius.
Spike served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed camping, hunting, going to the Casino, and his fur baby, Buddy. He also enjoyed his time sitting on the porch with his dad, reminiscing about the old times. But more than anything, Spike loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday morning, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Three Breastketeers Cancer Fund, c/o Darlene Eckert, 102 Elk Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801; or to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020