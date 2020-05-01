Cody Michael Steis, 30, of 740 Hall Avenue, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on May 6, 1989 in DuBois, a son of Timothy and Mary Lynn Braun Steis.
Cody was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, class of 2007, where he was active with the color guard, marching band, and show choir. In 2009, he graduated from the Pittsburgh Technical Institute for Hospitality Management. He was employed at several fast food restaurants and enjoyed serving the community. In his spare time, Cody taught color guard at Westmont Hilltop. Cody's life will live on through the memories created with his friends and loved ones. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face. He was willing to help anyone with anything; never asking for anything in return. His presence was unlike any other and he will never be forgotten.
In addition to his parents, Cody is survived by two brothers; Cole Steis and Cougar Steis, his maternal grandparents Bunny and Mary Braun of St. Marys and by his paternal grandmother, Linda Steis of St. Marys. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Wayne Steis, and by an uncle, Robbie Steis.
A private viewing and service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
In keeping with the kindness Cody showed others throughout his life, his legacy will live on through the gift of life he gave by being an organ donor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the CORE-Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020.