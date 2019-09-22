|
|
Coletta I. Westover, age 94, formerly of 406 Dewey St., Ridgway, died Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019, at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville following a brief illness.
She was born January 18, 1925, in St. Marys, daughter of the late John and Florentina (Foster) Anzinger. She married Thomas M. Westover on June 7, 1944, he preceded her in death on May 27, 2008.
She resided in Ridgway since 1944 and was a graduate of St. Marys High School. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the Altar Guild, a Lay Minister, and a member of the Sunday Evening Rosary Group. Her faith meant a lot to her and she spent numerous hours volunteering at church. She was a very hardworking and generous person all of her life. She enjoyed being a homemaker and being around her family, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Coletta was also an avid Penguins and Jeopardy fan. She had been employed by McMahon's Grocery Store and retired from GTE Sylvania.
She is survived by one daughter Theresea "Terry" (Giles) Myers of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren, Greg (Camilla) Myers of Sanford, Florida, Rene Zettle-Sterling (husband John Sterling) of Coopersville, Michigan, Dawn Myers-Roedel (husband Michael Roedel) of Gardners, Christopher (Holly) Myers of Lower Burrell; 12 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; one brother Joseph (Rita) Anzinger of St. Marys; one sister Jane Shine of St. Marys; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Tommy Zettle and Leane Zettle; a son-in-law James M. Zettle; four brothers, William "Spike" Quintin, Herman, and John Anzinger; and five sisters, Martha Kennedy, Rita Miller, F. Agatha Wilson, and twin sisters Celine Lundy and Theresa Bonfardine.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Coletta I. Westover will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday from 2-6 p.m. A Wake Service will be held at the Funeral Home Monday evening at 5:45 p.m.. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo School.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 23, 2019