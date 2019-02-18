Home

Colton Dal Kneidel


2019 - 2019
Colton Dal Kneidel Obituary
Colton Dal Kneidel, infant son of Marissa Pangallo and Jake Kneidel, was born sleeping and went to be with the Angels on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
He was born at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys and his birth was anxiously awaited by his big brother, Taylon Kneidel. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Rick and Shirley Pangallo of Kersey; his paternal grandmother, Laura Miller of Johnsonburg; maternal great-grandparents, Jim and Frances DeWald of St. Marys, and Richard and Leda Mae Pangallo of Brookville; and paternal great-grandfather, Robert Kneidel of St. Marys; as well as by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Colton was preceded in death by two uncles, Dallan Pangallo and Joseph Kneidel.
Funeral and burial services are being held privately.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019
