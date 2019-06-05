Connie J. (Dippold) Bauer, of Cherryville, North Carolina, and formerly of St. Marys, died June 3, 2019, at Carolina Medical Center, after a brief battle against lung cancer.

Connie was born in St. Marys on March 11, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Leola (Stilson) Dippold.

Connie attended St. Marys Area Public Schools and had been employed by Keystone Powdered Metal Company for many years before retiring in 2014.

On Sept. 18, 1999, she married Ray Bauer, the love of her life, and they enjoyed 20 years of marriage, having never had an argument. Connie enjoyed spending time with her husband Ray in the mountains of Cherokee, riding their motorcycle, seeing the countryside, watching the deer in their back yard, and enjoyed her many friends playing games on Facebook.

Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Ray; daughter, Michelle (Ed) Tucker of Naples, Florida; and son, Michael Melnichak, of Ridgecrest, California. Also surviving are a brother, Carl Dippold, of St. Marys; a sister, Darlene Robbins and her companion Don, from Mt Jewett; and a sister, Donna Defibaugh, from Ohio. Additionally surviving are a stepdaughter, Yvette Forrest, of Cherryville, North Carolina; a stepson, Casey Bauer, of Gibsonia; a sister-in-law, Patty (Robert) Carnes, of St. Marys; and a brother-in-law, Blaze (Marilynn) Bauer, also of St. Marys. Connie also had an extended family that included Rosalynn and Joe Rooney from Falls Creek, along with Chuck Sorg and his companion Nicole Skrzypek of Kersey. Connie also has 11 grandchildren, Madeline Melnichak, Tre, Tashaia and Tajanah Forrest, Jachobi and Tymani Powell, Samantha and Mason Bauer, Sophia, Foster and Coen Rooney.

Her loss will be felt by many.

Connie specifically requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to The .

She requested no services.

Published in The Daily Press on June 6, 2019