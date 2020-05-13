Constance (Lynch) Graham-Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance (Lynch) Graham-Kelly, 95, a resident of Berks Heim Nursing Home in Leesport, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020.  Private Funeral and Committal Services were held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Burial followed in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery. Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved