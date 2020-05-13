Constance (Lynch) Graham-Kelly, 95, a resident of Berks Heim Nursing Home in Leesport, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Private Funeral and Committal Services were held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Burial followed in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery. Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.