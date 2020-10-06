Cynthia A. Herzing, 69, of 402 Walnut Street, Ridgway, died at her home on Monday, October 5, 2020 following a lengthy illness and surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 17, 1951, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth "Bette" Gralak Resch.
On October 17, 1970 in Queen of the World Church, she married D. Anthony "Tony" Herzing, who preceded her in death on August 18, 2003.
Cyndi was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, class of 1969. A member of St. Leo's Church, Cyndi was also very active in the Ridgway community, where she volunteered her time as a board member of the Ridgway Public Library and as a member of the Ridgway Heritage Council. She was also instrumental in the formation of the local chapter of Compassionate Friends, a support group for families that have experienced the loss of a child.
Cyndi loved working in and outside the beautiful old home she worked so hard to restore. She loved to spend time in her garden, cooking for friends and family, and crisscrossing the state to spend more time with her beloved grandchildren than seemed humanly possible. On the rare occasion when she could be convinced to take a break, she loved having coffee on the patio with the neighbors and her dog, Molly.
She is survived by two children; Andrew Herzing and his wife Lily of Damascus, Maryland and Bliss Schlank and her husband Marc of West Grove, and by three grandchildren; Aerin, Carrie, and Anna Schlank.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two children; Billy and Anna Herzing.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Cynthia A. Herzing will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and again on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgway Public Library or to the DuBois Chapter of Compassionate Friends.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com