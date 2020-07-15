Cynthia (Cindi) Marie Hannold, 51 of Sarasota, Florida passed away in Sarasota, Florida on June 28, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Cynthia was born in Kane on March 25, 1969.

Cynthia worked most of her life in food service. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents; Don and Ruth McIntyre, paternal grandparents, Howard and Ellen Hannold, stepfather David Chenault, uncles; Leroy Hannold, James Hannold; aunts; Shirley McKee, Doris Paulson, Mary Jane Wormer, Marilyn Brinkley, Janice Woodward. Cynthia is survived by her father Thomas (Christina) Hannold, her mother, Donna Chenault, brother, Timothy (Michelle) Hannold, niece Alyssa Hannold, uncles: William (Emily) Hannold, Charles (Peggy) Hannold, Donald (Carolyn) McIntyre, Thomas Brinkley, William Wormer; aunts, Carolyn (Leo) Ferranto, Geraldine Servedio, Betsy Joseph, Bonnie (Paul) Huchabone, Doreen Chilloctt, and good friend Marty Dietz.

There will not be a funeral service. Burial will be at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cindi's name may be given to a local animal shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store