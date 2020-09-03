1/1
Dan Thomas Bricen
{ "" }
Dan Thomas "Twig" Bricen, 64, of Riverton, Utah, and a native of St. Marys, passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late Daniel R. Bricen and Phyllis M. Bricen, who survives. He was born in St. Marys and joined the Navy following graduation from St. Marys Area High School. He spent much of his professional career with Fieldstone Homes in Utah as a Field Construction Manager. Dan was a fun-loving man with a great spirit who cared deeply for his family and enjoyed frequent rounds of golf in his recent retirement.
Dan will be deeply missed by his soul-mate and long-time partner, Patrice Calengor, and his son, Gideon Daniel Bricen, both of Utah. Along with his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Dana (Chuck) Kegerreis of Honeybrook, Pennsylvania, D'Arcy (Jim) Fedorko of St. Marys, Danielle Mangene of Boalsburg, and Dawn LaMorte of Ithaca, New York.
In addition to his father, Dan was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Bricen.
A Memorial Service will be held locally at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, PO Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036; the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to a charity of choice.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home will be handling arrangements held locally. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
