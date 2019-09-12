|
|
Father Daniel C. Wolfel, O.S.B., 91, a monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe, and a native of St. Marys, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the monastic infirmary.
He was born October 1, 1927, the son of the late Edward Wolfel, Sr. and the late Amanda (Wolfe) Wolfel. He was one of seven children, including the late Martha (Mrs. Vincent) Wold; Edna (Mrs. Gerald) Brennen; Marie (Mrs. Paul) Schaut; Robert, James and Edward Wolfel, Jr.
Father Daniel attended Saint Marys Parochial and Central Catholic High School in St. Marys, and graduated from Saint Vincent Preparatory School in 1946. He received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from Saint Vincent College in 1950, and attended Saint Vincent Seminary from 1950 to 1954 from which he received a master of divinity degree. He also studied college business management at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Father Daniel made simple profession of monastic vows on July 2, 1948, and solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1951. He was ordained a priest on May 22, 1954, by the late Bishop Hugh L. Lamb at Saint Vincent Archabbey.
Father Daniel has served in the parish apostolates in the dioceses of Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Altoona-Johnstown, and Erie in Pennsylvania; and Youngstown, Ohio, and has also served at Saint Vincent College and Archabbey.
He was socius of novices at Saint Vincent, assistant curator at Saint Vincent Museum and a religious instructor at Saint Vincent Preparatory School from 1953-1954, and was named assistant treasurer of Saint Vincent Archabbey in 1966.
He served as assistant pastor at Ascension Parish, Jeannette (1954-1958); Saint Gertrude Parish, Vandergrift (1958-1964); Saint Boniface Parish, Pittsburgh (1964-1965). He assisted in weekend ministry at the Green County parishes of Nemacolin, Crucible and Rices Landing (1966-1970); and was associate pastor of Saint Boniface Parish, Pittsburgh (1970-1972); Saint Benedict Parish, Canton, Ohio (1972-1973); Saint Gertrude Parish, Vandergrift (1973-74); Saint Bruno Parish, South Greensburg (1974-1976) and Sacred Heart Parish, Jeannette (1976-1977).
Father Daniel was appointed pastor at Saint Benedict Parish, Canton, (1977-1980); Saint Bernard Parish, Hastings (1980-1987); Saint Bruno Parish (1987-1988) and Saint Nicholas Parish, Nicktown (1988-1992). In 1992 he was named the administrator of the clustered parishes of Saint John the Baptist, Summerhill, and Immaculate Conception, New Germany, and then in 1993, he was named pastor of these parishes, serving there until 1998. He served as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, St. Marys (1998-2002) and as pastor of Saint Mary Parish, Forbes Road and administrator of Saint Bede Parish, Bovard (2002-2003). From 2003 until his retirement in the fall of 2016, he served as senior priest at Queen of the World Parish, St. Marys and Saint Mary's Parish, St. Marys.
Father Daniel was involved with Knights of Columbus Councils and Assemblies since 1954. He has been active with the senior citizens, and Boy and Girl Scouts of America. He has been a member of the Missionary Union of the Clergy in the U.S.A. since 1961.
The body of Father Daniel will be received at the Elizabeth J. Roderick Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, where viewing will be held through 5 p.m. A Vigil Service at 7:15 p.m. will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Archabbey Basilica.
Archabbot Douglas Nowicki will be the principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, in the Archabbey Basilica.
The rite of committal will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Chapel at Saint Vincent Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Health and Welfare Fund, Saint Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650.
