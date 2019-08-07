Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. McDermott Sr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. McDermott Sr. Obituary
Daniel J. McDermott, Sr., age 71, of 101 N. Mill St., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Monday evening at his camp in Forest County.
He was born February 8, 1948 in Port Allegany, son of the late James G. and Virginia L. (Stickles) McDermott. He married Susan M. Yonkofski on June 28, 1985, she survives. He resided in Ridgway most of his life and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ridgway, the Ridgway American Legion, the V.F.W. and the Moose. He had been employed by Stackpole Carbon for 25 years and also SGL.
He is survived by his wife, Susan M. McDermott of Ridgway; one son, Daniel J. McDermott, Jr. of Erie; three daughters, Lori M. (Larry) Gardner of Ridgway, Lisa L. (Joshua) Gardner of Ridgway, and Shannon M. Candalor of Ridgway; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Shelby, Kimberly, Kelsey, Tyler, Dalton, Dylan, Morgan, Cameron, Drew, and Tia; four great-grandchildren, Landyn, Teddy, Charlotte, and Reider; two brothers, Robert (Marge) McDermott of Dagus Mines and T.J. (Debbie) McDermott of Kersey; a sister-in-law, Barb McDermott of Kane; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Sadie and R.J.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Matthew McDermott at birth; and two brothers, Richard McDermott and James McDermott.
A Memorial Service for Daniel J. McDermott, Sr. will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday at noon. Officiating will be Ronald L. Burkett, Pastor of the Hallton Church.
Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now