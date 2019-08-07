|
Daniel J. McDermott, Sr., age 71, of 101 N. Mill St., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Monday evening at his camp in Forest County.
He was born February 8, 1948 in Port Allegany, son of the late James G. and Virginia L. (Stickles) McDermott. He married Susan M. Yonkofski on June 28, 1985, she survives. He resided in Ridgway most of his life and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ridgway, the Ridgway American Legion, the V.F.W. and the Moose. He had been employed by Stackpole Carbon for 25 years and also SGL.
He is survived by his wife, Susan M. McDermott of Ridgway; one son, Daniel J. McDermott, Jr. of Erie; three daughters, Lori M. (Larry) Gardner of Ridgway, Lisa L. (Joshua) Gardner of Ridgway, and Shannon M. Candalor of Ridgway; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Shelby, Kimberly, Kelsey, Tyler, Dalton, Dylan, Morgan, Cameron, Drew, and Tia; four great-grandchildren, Landyn, Teddy, Charlotte, and Reider; two brothers, Robert (Marge) McDermott of Dagus Mines and T.J. (Debbie) McDermott of Kersey; a sister-in-law, Barb McDermott of Kane; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Sadie and R.J.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Matthew McDermott at birth; and two brothers, Richard McDermott and James McDermott.
A Memorial Service for Daniel J. McDermott, Sr. will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday at noon. Officiating will be Ronald L. Burkett, Pastor of the Hallton Church.
Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019