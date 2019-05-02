Daniel J. Conners, 77, of San Luis Obispo, California, died peacefully on April 28, 2019 in the presence of loved ones, at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Ca.

Dan is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Daniel (Shawna) Conners, Jr., of Hidden Valley Lake, Ca.; daughter, Laura (Eliseo) Ibarra of Kersey, Colorado; grandchildren, Kelsey Conners, Anthony Ibarra and Anna Ibarra. He will be missed dearly by his family, including Kathleen's son Nathan, daughter Kelly and her grandchildren, Michelle and Logan, as well as many nieces and nephews from the Conners family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Zona Conners; brothers, Bob and Tom; and sister, Mary Ann.

Born Feb. 6, 1942 in Clearfield, to Robert and Zona Conners, Dan was the youngest of three boys and third of four children. Raised in St. Marys, he was a three-sport star at St. Marys Area High School and was named a High School All-American after his Senior season, having led the Flying Dutch to undefeated seasons in 1957-58.

Dan's achievements on the field earned him a football scholarship to the University of Miami (Florida), where he starred at defensive tackle for the Hurricanes. He was named All-American following his senior season in 1963 and was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1977.

Following his graduation from Miami, Dan was drafted by both the Chicago Bears of the NFL and the Oakland Raiders of the newly formed AFL. He signed with Oakland and began an illustrious 10 year career as a middle linebacker with the Raiders. In 1967 Dan helped the Raiders win the first title in franchise history in the AFL Championship Game. The following year, he started at middle linebacker against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II. During his career he played in 141 games, with 88 starts, and recovered 16 fumbles, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Dan was a three-time AFL all-star (1967, 1968 & 1969) and holds the Raider record for career interceptions by a linebacker with 15, returning three of those for touchdowns.

After retiring as a player following the 1974 season, Dan stayed in football, with stints on the coaching staff of the San Francisco 49ers and scouting department for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to the Raiders as a scout. In all he spent over 25 years in the Raiders organization, most of which he spent living in nearby Pleasanton, California.

In 1989, Dan moved to San Luis Obispo, California. He met Kathleen in 1990 and they were married in 1996. In 1990 Dan bought Bull's Tavern, a local downtown favorite, then in 1992, along with his business partner Tim Williams, purchased nearby McCarthy's Irish Pub.

Dan eventually retired from the Raiders in 1999 and enjoyed spending his days working out at the Avila Bay Athletic Club and seeing friends at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and all whose lives he touched.

Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo, California. Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. Published in The Daily Press on May 3, 2019