Daniel L. Merritt Sr., 89, of 156 Dagus Mines Road, Dagus Mines, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk, after a lengthy illness.
He was born October 9, 1930, in Brockport, son of the late Harry and Ada Ruth Merritt. Daniel was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Horton Township Schools. He was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring after more than 40 years of service.
On October 31, 1953, in Brockport, Daniel married Ardythe Lenox, who preceded him in death on January 16, 1995.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan Fields and her husband Rev. Paul Fields of DuBois; a son, Daniel L. Merritt Jr. and his wife Lori of Kersey; six grandchildren, Tracy Schneider, David Mattiuz, Michelle Hitchcock, Jeffrey Fields, Eric Merritt, and Brian Merritt; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bernice Coleson of Brockport, Edna Cribbs of Ridgway, and Nancy Trumbull of Ridgway; and by a brother, Harry Merritt and his wife Katherine of Kersey.
In addition to his wife and parents, Daniel was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Nulf Chmielewski and Flora Carr; and by three brothers, Frank and Arthur Merritt, and in infancy, Raymond Merritt.
Daniel was a member of the Kersey United Methodist Church and was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. He enjoyed gardening and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A funeral service for Daniel L. Merritt, Sr. will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with the Rev. Karen Trask, Pastor of the Kersey United Methodist Church, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the Earleyville Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Kersey United Methodist Church, 106 Dagus Mines Road, Kersey, PA 15846.
