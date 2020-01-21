|
David F. Ginther, 72, of 244 Fairview Road, Kersey, died unexpectedly Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born August 9, 1947, in St. Marys, son of the late Francis and Agnes Schneider Ginther. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1965. David was a former employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, Pure Carbon, and retired from Osram Sylvania. He was a member of the St. Boniface Church and was an avid Bingo player.
On October 10, 1970, in the St. Boniface Church, David married Marie G. Gradl, who preceded him in death on August 21, 2013.
He is survived by two sons, Adam Ginther and Aaron Ginther and his wife Julie, both of Kersey; two granddaughters, Amelia and Alicia Ginther; and by a brother, Terry Ginther of Kersey.
In addition to his wife and parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Rupprecht.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020