David G. "Weid" Weidow, 59, of 13 Hoover Street, Byrnedale, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.
He was born January 21, 1960, in St. Marys, son of the late George W. Bullers and Carole Weidow Bullers who survives of St. Marys. David was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Cameron County High School, Class of 1978. He was an employee of Allegheny Coatings.
On August 21, 1981, in St. Marys, David married Amy A. Salter, who survives. He is also survived by three sons, Travis, Timothy, and Brandon Weidow, all of Byrnedale; four grandchildren, Jacob Weidow, Benjamin Amacher, Adriana Buck, and Jayla Jacobus; a sister, Sue Ann Milliard and her husband Louis of Johnsonburg; and by a brother, Robert Bullers of St. Marys.
In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by two brothers, George Jay Bullers and Donald Bullers.
David was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1981 until 1992. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Lunatics Motorcycle Club. David also enjoyed spending time with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5 - 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Family House University Place, 116 Thackeray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15260.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019