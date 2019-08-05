Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Resources
More Obituaries for David Weidow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. ""Weid"" Weidow


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. ""Weid"" Weidow Obituary
David G. "Weid" Weidow, 59, of 13 Hoover Street, Byrnedale, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.
He was born January 21, 1960, in St. Marys, son of the late George W. Bullers and Carole Weidow Bullers who survives of St. Marys. David was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Cameron County High School, Class of 1978. He was an employee of Allegheny Coatings.
On August 21, 1981, in St. Marys, David married Amy A. Salter, who survives. He is also survived by three sons, Travis, Timothy, and Brandon Weidow, all of Byrnedale; four grandchildren, Jacob Weidow, Benjamin Amacher, Adriana Buck, and Jayla Jacobus; a sister, Sue Ann Milliard and her husband Louis of Johnsonburg; and by a brother, Robert Bullers of St. Marys.
In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by two brothers, George Jay Bullers and Donald Bullers.
David was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1981 until 1992. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Lunatics Motorcycle Club. David also enjoyed spending time with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5 - 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Family House University Place, 116 Thackeray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15260.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now