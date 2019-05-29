David J. Pearsall, 45, of 325 Charles Street, St. Marys, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sena-Kean Manor following a brief battle with brain cancer.

He was born on October 5, 1973, in St. Marys, a son of Jean Gardner Pearsall of St. Marys and the late David Zimmett.

On June 10, 1994 in , he married Trena Fenton Pearsall, who survives of St. Marys.

David worked as a handyman and contractor for most of his life, a jack of all trades who would help out any friend or family member in need. He was a member of the Eagles, ABATE, and the Moose Club. He also volunteered for Special Olympics. His hobbies included motorcycles, cars, and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids and playing pool.

In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by three daughters, Amy (Tim Mertz) Miller of St. Marys, Melissa (Josh Hakes) Pearsall of Bradford, and Sabrina Pearsall of St. Marys; one son, David (Hailey Vollmer) Pearsall, Jr. of St. Marys; one grandchild, Aaliyah; and by his paternal grandmother, Madeline Zimmett of St. Marys. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Emily Hanes) Pearsall and Ronald Pearsall, both of St. Marys; and by one sister, Jane Cuneo of St. Marys; as well as by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Zimmett; his adoptive father, Ronald Pearsall, Sr.; a brother; Nathan Pearsall; paternal grandfather, Joseph Zimmett; maternal grandparents, Harold and Anna Gardner; and paternal grandfather, Arthur Pearsall.

Funeral and committal services for David Pearsall are being scheduled and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on May 30, 2019