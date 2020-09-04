1/1
David K. Caggiano
1961 - 2020
David K. Caggiano, 59, of Freeport, Florida, passed away May 14, 2020, in Florida.
He was born October 28, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a former resident of Ridgway, but resided all over the world as he was a retired Master Sgt. of the USAF, retiring in 2009 with full disability because of Gulf War Parkinsons.
David is survived by his wife, Lisa Caggiano of Florida and his six children: Aleshia, Vincent, Victor, Rebecca, Joshua and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his devoted mother, Gloria Caggiano (Frank) Trainer of Freeport, Florida; his siblings Vincent (Cynthia) Caggiano of Kersey, Linda (James) Laughner of Lebanon, and Charles (Jackie) Caggiano of Ridgway; numerous nieces and nephews: Kimberly, Jennifer, Brianna,Tristany, Braeden, Christina, Daniel, LeAnne, Alan, Ashley, Shaena, Steve, Jenna, Charles, and Alissa; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
David worked as a contractor in his own business for many years in Florida. David was preceded in death by his father, Vincent J. Caggiano in 2010. Also by his grandparents Michael and Susan Caggiano and Lester and Marjorie Mervine. David was the youngest member of his family. David's remains will be buried at a later date at the convenience of his family.

Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
