David M. Badeau, 63, of 129 Hemlock Lane, Kersey, died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk.
He was born June 10, 1956, in Ridgway, son of the late Milton W. Badeau, who passed away April 17, 2008, and Mary Ellen Swanson Badeau, who survives of Kersey. Dave was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1974.
Dave followed in his father's footsteps, where he ran heavy equipment in several strip mines around the area. He founded Dave Badeau's Excavating, which he operated for over 20 years, and also owned Dave's Auto Restoration, where he restored antique cars. Dave was also an employee of J.I.T. Tool and Die.
In addition to his mother, Mary Ellen Badeau, Dave is survived by a daughter, Alicia Badeau of Hazen; a grandson, Axell David Kutsch; three sisters, Janette Foster and her husband Keith of New Port Richey, Florida, Pauline Skok and her husband Steve of St. Marys, and Suzanne Smith and her husband Craig of Kersey; and by nieces and nephews.
Dave was a member of the Maria Lutheran Church. He was a former member and firefighter for the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dave had a deep love for archery and rifles and competed in 1000 yard competitions. He was frequently seen at truck pulls with Gary and David Ellenberger.
Dave loved spending time with his daughter, Alicia, and grandson, Axell. He is deeply loved and missed by all who knew him.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Maria Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor, officiating.
There will be no visitation.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2019