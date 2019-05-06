David M. Corey, 42, of 901 Front Street, Ridgway, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk.

He was born on August 25, 1976, in Ridgway, a son of Sylvester and Rebecca Shipe Corey.

Dave graduated from Ridgway High School, class of 1994 and then from Penn State DuBois with a degree in wildlife management. He began his working career in metal blending, working for nearly 17 years at Jet Metals and prior to that at Arc Metals. He was a member of the Moose and the VFW, and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was excited to begin coaching his daughters Little League team, and was a loving and devoted father who adored his kids.

Always an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a friend to all and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His love and legacy will live on in the hearts of his children.

In addition to his parents, he survived by his two daughters who were the light and love of his life, Brielle Sophia and Bradleigh Marjorie Corey, whom he shared with Ashley Masteller of Ridgway. He is also survived by her three children that he loved as his own, Aiden and AJ Masteller, and Brynne Hatcher. Dave is also survived by his sister, Robin Rockey and her husband, Dr. David Rockey, of Lock Haven; his nephew and niece, Samuel Corey and Olivia Grace Rockey; as well as by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister at birth; as well as by his maternal grandparents, Julia and Wayne Shipe, and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Edith Corey.

Funeral Services for David M. Corey will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Ford officiating.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, May 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on May 7, 2019