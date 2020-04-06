|
David R. Farley, Sr., 75, of 173 Margaret Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 12, 1944, in St. Marys, son of the late Robert and Veronica Knight Farley.
David was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1962. He was a retired employee of Metco Industries and was a former employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company. David was a member of the Queen of the World Church.
On November 19, 1966, in the Sacred Heart Church, David married Beverly A. Saline, who survives.
He is also survived by two daughters, Stacey Maher and her husband Thomas of Marble, PA and Shelly Stebbins and her husband Ryan of St. Marys; two sons, David R. Farley, Jr. and his wife Jean, and John C. Farley, both of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Abby Cooney, Nichole Farley, Hope Farley, and Mackenzie Maher; a sister, Donna Tucker of Kersey; two brothers, Craig Farley of St. Marys and Dale Farley of Florida; and by nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with the Rev. Jeffery Noble officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2020