Dean Andrew Feldbauer, 56, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his childhood home at 151 Jackson Road, St. Marys, surrounded by family after suffering from a terminal illness.
He was born January 18, 1964, in St. Marys, son of Wayne "Moose" and Sandra Jane Steele Eckert, who survive of St. Marys.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1981. Upon graduation, Dean attended Gannon University where he studied psychology. Then, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1982, where he proudly served in the 101st Airborne Infantry as a Red Beret. After eight years of service, he relocated to his hometown of St. Marys. He was currently enrolled at Penn State to continue his studies towards his engineering degree.
Dean had a very diverse work history within the community. He was very charismatic, always bringing a smile or laugh to whomever he was near. He was highly liked and respected by all who knew him. Dean was a very intellectual person who loved to engage in a hot topic conversation. He loved to challenge your thinking.
Dean loved animals, especially his two dachshunds, Blu and Benny. He was always proud of and thankful for his children, Mandy and Robbie. He thoroughly enjoyed football Sundays, golfing, and watching NASCAR at the Poconos. He even got married in the Poconos. Dean loved to golf with his daughter and friends, hunt with his dad, and go to the beach. He also really enjoyed a good James Patterson book. He was a member of the Penfield Firemen's Club.
One June 12, 1992, Dean married Amy Frantz, who survives. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Mandy Feldbauer and her wife, Sarah Hawks, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Robbie Cuneo of State College; his only grandson, Austin Cuneo; his sisters, Tammy (Brian) White of Hamburg and Jackie Feldbauer Zuback of St. Marys; his brother, Ronald Feldbauer, Jr. of St. Marys; and by several nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bud and Adie Feldbauer; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Helene Steele; his aunt, Joan Steele Hines; his uncle, Don Steele; and by several cousins.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friend are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Marys Church on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail, PO Box 594, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
