Dean W. Hansen, 65, of South Michael Road, St. Marys, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, in Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness.
He was born on February 17, 1954, in St. Marys, the son of the late Raymond and Anne Hansen.
In 1986, at the Chapel of the Roses in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dean married Paula R. Troha, who survives. Their marriage was blessed at Sacred Heart Church by Fr. Chad Ficorilli O.S.B.
He resided in St. Marys all of his life and graduated from St. Marys Area High School. His early working career was in the powdered metal industry, and employed in the maintenance department at Penn Highlands Elk for a majority of his later working career. He also ran a successful rental business his entire life. Amidst his day jobs, he enjoyed his part time work as well, both at Queen of the World School and meter repair service for the City of St. Marys.
He was involved in a number of activities that benefitted the St. Marys community during his life. He served as the chairman of the Memorial Day Parade for over 20 years, where he was recognized with the "Distinguished Service Award" in 2008 by American Legion Post 103. He had a passion for Boy Scouts, where he formerly was an Assistant Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 95. He served as chairman of the Zoning Hearing Board for the City of St. Marys for a number of years as well. He continued his volunteerism, with running the ECCHS Music Bingo for over 15 years. And he was an active member of Queen of the World Church.
Aside from working and volunteering, he enjoyed his Camaros, Pittsburgh Pirate baseball games, and going to camp on Sunday afternoons.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, at home, and by his son, Derek Hansen, of St. Marys. He is also survived by two brothers, Denny Hansen and Dave Hansen, and by one sister Sharon Adamski.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dean W. Hansen will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Michael Ferrick, Rev. Ross Micelli, Rev. Chad Ficorilli O.S.B., and Rev. Justin Nolan O.S.B., concelebrating. Interment will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-6 p.m.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Rd, St. Marys, PA 15857, The Boys' and Girls' Club of St. Marys, 25 North St. Marys St, St. Marys, PA 15857, or The Crystal Fire Department, 319 Erie Ave, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020