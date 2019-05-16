Debbie K. Donachy, 59, of 101 North Mill St., Ridgway, died Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy illness.

She was born October 28, 1959, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Edgar L. and Helen R. (Dush) Donachy.

She resided in Ridgway all her life and was Protestant by faith. She was a 1977 graduate of Ridgway High School. She had been employed at Elk Haven Nursing Home as a CNA for nine years.

Donachy is survived by one son Jason A. Donachy of Wyomissing, Pa.; one brother Edgar (Maureen) Donachy of Ridgway; two sisters, Ruth Donachy of St. Marys and Dona (Charlie) Carlson of Dayton, Ohio; five nieces and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sandi VanHorn and one nephew, Troy VanHorn.

Funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Published in The Daily Press on May 17, 2019