With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Delores A. Connelly, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

She died and left us on April 30, 2019 while sleeping peacefully at her residence, Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys.

She was in her 89th year, born in Jamestown, New York on May 16, 1929, the daughter of Axel and Ebba Hearburg. She met the love of her life, Robert N. Connelly while roller skating at Midway Park in Jamestown. They were married on June 14, 1952 and shared 50 wonderful years together raising a wonderful family.

Delores was the beloved mother of three children: Brenda (Edward "Buddy") Cunningham, RoAnn (Robert "Hoss") Cunningham, both of St. Marys; and Douglas (Jill) Connelly of Smicksburg, Maryland; and 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lavern Hearburg and Carl Hearburg; and one sister, Mary Jane Prince; and by her grandson, Chad Cunningham.

Delores lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, and was highly skilled with knitting needles, sewing, and needlepoint. She enjoyed gambling and bingo, gardening was also a passion of Delores's. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them all well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Per Delores's request, there will be no public visitation or services.

Memorials, if desired, to the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center St., St. Marys, PA 15857 and the , P O Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 are welcome.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on May 2, 2019