Delores A. Smith


1936 - 2019
Delores A. Smith Obituary
Delores A. Smith, 83, of 54 Huckleberry Circle, Emporium, died at Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys, on Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
She was born October 7, 1936 in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late George M. and Anna Mae Flynn Austin.
On January 8, 1994 in Artesia, California she married the late William R. Smith.
Delores retired as an operations manager of Crowell Weedon and Company in Long Beach, California where she worked many years. In the year of 2000, Delores and her husband, William R. Smith moved to Emporium. She was an active member of the Kersey Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Delores is survived by two daughters, Debra K. (David) Kloss, Arizona; and Cheryl L. Barthlett, California; one son, Steve C. Malesovich, Emporium; step-son, Steve M. (Lisa) Smith, California; step-daughter, Christina (Mike) Briggs, California; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren and a brother, George "Ron" (Heidi) Austin, California.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Malesovich and later by her second husband, William R. Smith.
There will be no visitation. Memorial service will be held at the Kersey Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, 339 Main Street, Kersey, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Robert Suladie, delivering the memorial service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Pinecrest Manor, Memorial Fund, 763 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857 or to Penn Highland Community Nurses, HOSPICE, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857
Online Condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 21, 2019
