Denise C. Hribik, age 59, of 618 Willard St., Ridgway, died Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois following a lengthy illness.
She was born Jan. 16, 1961, in Ridgway, a daughter of Donald A. and Carnith R. (Raspatello) Piccirillo. She married Joseph P. Hribik on May 21, 1983, he survives.
She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and the Ridgway Moose. She was a loving mother and wife and she enjoyed cooking, baking, her pets, volleyball, summer and the sun. She was a 1978 graduate of Ridgway High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She had been employed by Alpha Sintered Metals for 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph P. Hribik, of Ridgway; two sons, Brandon J. Hribik of Cranberry Township, and Andrew D. Hribik of Rockville, Maryland; her parents, Donald A. and Carnith R. Piccirillo, of Ridgway; three sisters, Debra Piccirillo of Fort Washington, Maryland, Donna Bundy of Ridgway and Deana (John) Wittman of St. Marys; three Godchildren, Abagail Wittman, Jordan Bundy and Michael Hribik; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Lucy (Capuano) Raspatello; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Catherine Piccirillo; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Shirley Hribik.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Denise C. Hribik will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church. Officiating will be Fr. Ross R. Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
A live-stream of the Mass will be shown at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, on Thompson Funeral Home's Facebook page and a link to it will be available on the website.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to Ridgway Animal Haven, 20 Rocky Top Rd., Ridgway, PA 15853 or to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 22, 2020