Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Denise D. Meyer


1965 - 2019
Denise D. Meyer Obituary
Denise D. Meyer, 54, of 156 Jackson Road, St. Marys, died at her residence on Friday morning, March 1, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
She was born Jan. 22, 1965 in St. Marys, a daughter of Germaine Wolfel Meyer and the late Ellsworth "Bud" Meyer.
Denise graduated from St. Marys Area High School in the class of 1983. She had worked at various companies in the area most recently at Metaldyne in Ridgway.
She is survived by two sisters: Becky Beimel of Truman and Cindy Prechtl of St. Marys; three brothers; Mark (Rhonda) Meyer of West Virginia, Roger (Mary) Meyer of Warren, and Jude Meyer of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ellsworth "Bud" Meyer; two brothers, Ronald Meyer as well as Adam in early childhood; and a sister, Mary Meyer.
There will be no visitation.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Church Street, St. Marys on Wednesday, March 6, with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, O.S.B, as Celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be placed at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2019
