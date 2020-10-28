1/
Dennis J. Smith
{ "" }
Dennis J. Smith, 82, of  Battle Creek, Michigan passed away on Friday, October 23.  
Dennis graduated from Central Catholic High School in St. Marys in 1956 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.  He lived in Arizona and then moved to Battle Creek, Michigan, where he resided for 12 years. 
Dennis is survived by a sister, Judy Smith (Gus) Dalek.
Condolences may be sent to Judy at 5929 Soaring Eagle Way St. E, Battle Creek, Michigan 49014.     
Private services  with full military honors will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Michigan. 
Memorials, if desired, may be sent to St. Jude's Hospital or Boy's Town.

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
