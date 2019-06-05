Diane Marie Scutella Allegretto, 69, of Millcreek, died peacefully at her residence Monday, June 3, 2019.

She was born in St. Marys on Feb. 22, 1950, a daughter of the late Anthony and Lena Barbara Scutella.

Diane graduated from Elk County Catholic High School in 1969 and worked at Hamot Medical Center for over 30 years. Most recently, she worked at St. Mary's Home of Erie before retirement. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and was known to always be upbeat and lively. Most important in her life were her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 48 years, Ted Allegretto, whom she married Aug. 21, 1971; two sons, Tony Allegretto and his wife, Linda, of Harborcreek and Craig Allegretto of Erie; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Anthony Jr., and Maria; three sisters, Brenda "Wendy" Nabi of Georgia, Antoinette Caithness of Texas, and Patricia Haberberger and her husband, Robert, of Florida; one brother, Gary Scutella and his wife, Betty Jo, of Erie; her stepmother, Jane Scutella of St. Marys, along with her children, Hope and Faith; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., today from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

Entombment will follow in Mary Queen of Peace Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Home of Erie, 607 E. 26th St., Erie, 16504 or the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, 16507.

