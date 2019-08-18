|
|
Diane Marie Bundy, 79, of Brandy Camp Circle, Ridgway, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in Kersey on March 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Sophia Zuchowski Shutika.
She was married to Daniel A. Bundy Jr. and he survives.
Diane was a homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Church in Kersey. She enjoyed watching high school football and wrestling, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees fan. In her younger days, Diane was an avid hunter. One of her favorite mornings was Sunday morning listening to the Polka Party on the radio. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. Christmas Eve was her favorite night and her home was the hub of all the family activities.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Gloria Bundy of Brandy Camp and Denise (Greg Ewing) Buhler of Mt. Jewett; three sons, Dave (Darla) Bundy of Ridgway, Daniel Bundy III of Kersey, and Donald Bundy of Brandy Camp. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, David, Adam, Shawn, Michelle, Sonia, Olivia, Paul, Josh, Zach, and Jordan; and three great grandchildren, Meadow, Maverick and Kenny.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by two brothers, George Shutika and Adam Shutika Jr.; and a sister, Joann Marche. Diane was the last surving member of her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Diane Marie Bundy will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church in Kersey with Fr. Ross Miceli presiding.
Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Calling hours will be on Monday, August 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.
Diane had a soft spot in her heart for any animal that was in need, be it a warm shelter in the winter months or maybe in need of something to eat. So it is appropriate that memorial donations may be made to any animal shelter of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2019