Donald A. Byrd, 65, of 670 Washington Street, St Marys, died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Penn Highlands Elk following a short illness.
He was born on November 11, 1954, in Ridgway, a son of the late Robert and Thelma "Byrdie" Brechtel Byrd.
Don was Catholic by faith and a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, class of 1973. After returning home from Florida where he had made his home for more than 15 years, he worked at and then retired from Walmart in St. Marys. An avid antiques collector, Don also enjoyed tending to his house plants and his pet bird, Max.
He is survived by three sisters; Barbara Gadley-Cheeks and her husband Clifford of Kane, Lorie Fleming of Penn Yan, New York, and Mary Wendel and her husband Steve of St. Marys, and by two brothers; James Byrd and his wife Kim of St. Marys and Michael Byrd and his wife Jennifer of Ridgway. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Memorial Service for Donald A. Byrd will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020