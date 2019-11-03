|
|
Donald E. Goetz, 89, a resident of the Lutheran Home at Kane and formerly of Houston Road, St. Marys, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the nursing home following a brief illness.
He was born on December 7, 1929, in St. Marys, a son of the late Edward and Genevieve Ritter Goetz.
On February 12, 1955 in Sacred Heart Church, he married Ruth Decker Goetz, who survives.
Mr. Goetz was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of St. Mary's Church. He was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1948. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the 2nd Indianhead Division, Company A, 38th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He retired from Stackpole Carbon Company after more than 40 years of service. He was a life member of the American Legion, Post 103. A man of few words, Don will be remembered for a life well-lived.
In addition to his wife of more than 64 years, Ruth Decker Goetz, he is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Goetz-Barber and her husband Randy of Saegertown, Jean Hall and her husband Jim of West Mifflin, Amy Goetz of Punxsutawney, and Carla Poklar and her husband Jeff of St. Marys. He is also survived by four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and by one brother, Roger Goetz and his wife Kay of Cheektowaga, NY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Goetz in 1999; and by one sister in 1942, Kathleen Goetz.
Funeral and Committal Services for Donald E. Goetz will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA 16735.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 4, 2019