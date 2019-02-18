Donald E. Polaski of 10489 Bernard St., Fillmore, New York, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in his home.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1933 in Johnsonburg, a son of the late Michael and Ida Kriegish Polaski. On Aug. 30, 1958 in St. Marys, he married Shirley Ann Rimer who predeceased him on Nov. 1, 2013.

Don was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1955. He received his Master's Degree from Alfred University and was the former business teacher at Fillmore Central School during the 50's and 60's and later he was the Guidance Counselor Pioneer Central School until his retirement in 1992. Starting in 1998 Don and Shirley would travel to Lutz, Florida to spend their winters until 2012.

Don was a former amateur football player for the Johnsonburg Shamrocks and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Fillmore and enjoyed camping, traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, painting, fishing, golfing and reading. Don was also a member of D. Victor Thomas American Legion Post 1155 and regularly did income tax returns for many local area residents for many years.

Surviving are his children: Dennis (Dolores) Polaski of Illinois; Deborah Polaski of Fillmore, New York; Daryl Polaski of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Polaski of Webster, New York; three brothers: Michael (Annie) Polaski Jr. and Jake Polaski both of Johnsonburg, and David (Jean) Polaski of St. Marys; a sister, Mary Iorfida of St. Marys, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Donald Edward Polaski Jr. in 2005; a grandson, Dennis A. Polaski Jr. in 1995; and a sister, Ann Novaset.

Family and friends may gather from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Fillmore, New York. Fr. Dennis JJ Mancuso, pastor, will be celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fillmore.

Memorials if desired to: Fillmore Rescue Squad, Box 238 Fillmore, N.Y. 14735 or St. Patrick's Church, Box 198, Fillmore, NY 14735.

Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019